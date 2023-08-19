Menu

Crime

Police tactical teams respond to fight at soccer tournament in north Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 19, 2023 5:41 pm
Police descend upon fight at soccer tournament in north Edmonton
WATCH: The Canada World Peace Soccer Tournament was taking place at several locations in north Edmonton and on Saturday, fighting broke out in the park of Rosslyn School. 
An event meant to promote world peace instead descended into chaos Saturday afternoon, forcing the Edmonton Police Service to send in a large number of officers in tactical gear to keep the fighting sides separated.

At least one person was injured.

The Canada World Peace Soccer Tournament was taking place at several locations in north Edmonton and on Saturday, fighting broke out in the park of Rosslyn School.

The police service said it shut down 132nd Avenue and 113A Street in both directions while it dealt with the incident.

Dozens of officers wearing tactical gear descended upon the field while the Air 1 helicopter hovered overhead. Police formed lines, physically blocking each side from approaching the other.

A heavy Edmonton Police Service presence at an event in north Edmonton on Saturday, August 19, 2023. View image in full screen
A heavy Edmonton Police Service presence at an event in north Edmonton on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Global News

Alberta Health Services said EMS was called to the Rosslyn Park and transported an adult to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Global News has reached out to police for more information about what happened.

More to come…

CrimeEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimenorth edmonton crimeRosslyn SchoolEdmonton police tactical unitCanada World Peace Soccer TournamentNorth Edmonton police presenceEdmonton riotNorth Edmonton park rightRosslyn School fight
