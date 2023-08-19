Police tactical teams respond to fight at soccer tournament in north Edmonton

An event meant to promote world peace instead descended into chaos Saturday afternoon, forcing the Edmonton Police Service to send in a large number of officers in tactical gear to keep the fighting sides separated.
At least one person was injured.
The Canada World Peace Soccer Tournament was taking place at several locations in north Edmonton and on Saturday, fighting broke out in the park of Rosslyn School.
The police service said it shut down 132nd Avenue and 113A Street in both directions while it dealt with the incident.
Dozens of officers wearing tactical gear descended upon the field while the Air 1 helicopter hovered overhead. Police formed lines, physically blocking each side from approaching the other.
Alberta Health Services said EMS was called to the Rosslyn Park and transported an adult to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Global News has reached out to police for more information about what happened.
More to come…
- Flash robbers swarm another Los Angeles store, steal over $135K of goods
- U.K. neonatal nurse Lucy Letby guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill others
- ‘You stop and help the person:’ Ontario mom speaks out after verdict in hit-and-run case
- Phony doctor selling fake COVID-19 cure arrested after 3-year manhunt
Comments