Protest between two African groups closes northeast Calgary road

A protest between two African groups closed a northeast Calgary road on Saturday evening, police confirmed to Global News.
According to a YYC Transportation post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the incident happened on McKnight Boulevard and Falconridge Boulevard Northeast. Falconridge Boulevard was closed in both directions between Castleridge Boulevard and McKnight Boulevard Northeast.
The post also said various roads are closed in the area and motorists are advised to use different routes.
A Global News reporter confirmed heavy police presence in the area.
Trending Now
More on Calgary
- N.W.T. officials say start planning now for lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
- Calgary advocacy group applauds Kensington Road improvements and cycle track reprieve
- Financial crunch hits home: Northeast Calgary parents flock to back-to-school giveaway
- Young Alberta survivor offers sweet boost for others battling cancer
Comments