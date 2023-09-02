Protest between two African groups closes northeast Calgary road

Send this page to someone via email

A protest between two African groups closed a northeast Calgary road on Saturday evening, police confirmed to Global News.

According to a YYC Transportation post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the incident happened on McKnight Boulevard and Falconridge Boulevard Northeast. Falconridge Boulevard was closed in both directions between Castleridge Boulevard and McKnight Boulevard Northeast.

The post also said various roads are closed in the area and motorists are advised to use different routes.

A Global News reporter confirmed heavy police presence in the area.

ALERT: Police Incident on McKnight Bv and Falconridge Bv NE. Falconridge Bv is closed in both directions b/w Castleridge Bv and McKnight Bv NE. Various roads are closed in the area. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/Di1FnRM1hA — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 3, 2023