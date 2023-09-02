Menu

Traffic

Protest between two African groups closes northeast Calgary road

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 8:59 pm
View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A police incident closed a northeast Calgary road on Saturday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A protest between two African groups closed a northeast Calgary road on Saturday evening, police confirmed to Global News.

According to a YYC Transportation post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the incident happened on McKnight Boulevard and Falconridge Boulevard Northeast. Falconridge Boulevard was closed in both directions between Castleridge Boulevard and McKnight Boulevard Northeast.

The post also said various roads are closed in the area and motorists are advised to use different routes.

A Global News reporter confirmed heavy police presence in the area.

