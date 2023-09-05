Menu

Crime

2 charged in Vancouver home invasion that left 89-year-old and teen injured

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 5:03 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police say two people have been charged in a home invasion last month that terrified an 89-year-old grandmother and nine teens.

The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 24 at a home near Rupert Street and East 2nd Avenue, police said in a Tuesday media release.

Victim of deadly Burnaby home invasion identified

Investigators said two suspects forced their way into the home, but may have targeted the wrong house or were potentially looking for someone who wasn’t there.

Story continues below advertisement

“Instead of finding their intended target, the home invasion suspects encountered a house full of people who became innocent victims,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Both the senior and one of the teens were injured in the home invasion, police said.

The suspects fled in a vehicle with an accomplice, according to police, but were arrested shortly afterward by police responding to 911 calls.

Isaiah Castro, 24, is facing multiple charges, including break and enter, robbery with a firearm and assault causing bodily harm.

A 16-year-old from Surrey is also facing multiple charges, including including break and enter, robbery with a firearm and assault causing bodily harm. Their identity cannot be released because they are a minor.

Another 17-year-old, who also cannot be identified, was arrested and has been released pending a future court appearance.

