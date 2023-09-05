2 people arrested in shooting spree targeting Meadows West home: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people in connection with a shooting spree that targeted a home in the Meadows West neighbourhood.

On Sunday at 11 p.m., police say they received numerous reports of shots fired into a home in the area.

Officers quickly determined that nobody was inside the home at the time of the shooting and there were no auxiliary injuries.

Subsequently, a man and a woman at a residence in the 6000 block of Roblin Boulevard were arrested.

Throughout the investigation, police learned the accused man and woman were previously at an outdoor gathering.

Police say the accused man, while possessing a shotgun, got into an altercation with another known man.

During this incident, police say the accused man threatened to kill the other man and shot a round off in the air, and then drove away with the woman.

From there, police say the two drove by the Meadows West home, where the man shot at a residence he believed was linked to the man from the earlier altercation.

A 36-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and is facing many firearm-related charges. He was detained in custody. Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman faces the same charges but has been released on an undertaking.