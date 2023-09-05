Regina General Hospital parkade to be finished by end of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

The highly anticipated parkade at the Regina General Hospital is officially moving forward, with construction slated to begin this fall.

Following years of safety concerns and complaints about lack of parking from both hospital staff and the public, the decision to go ahead with the project was made in 2022.

The parkade will include a total of 1,005 stalls – 873 stalls in the parkade and 132 surface stalls.

The province said the facility increases parking around the hospital by a total of 686 spots.

“We have heard the concerns of staff and visitors to the hospital,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a news release. “This parkade will provide a safe, convenient option for parking for years to come. “

Regina-based firm Link Developments Ltd. will build the parkade, having recently completed projects such as the Eastgate Centre – Medical Professional Building, the University of Saskatchewan stadium Parkade and the Avenue P Medical office building in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is pleased that the construction of the parkade at the RGH is moving forward,” Michelle Mula, interim vice-president, quality, safety and chief information officer of the SHA, said. “With safety at the forefront of our decision making, the parkade aims to provide additional safe and accessible parking at RGH for staff, patients and visitors.”

Construction is set to begin this month and be finished by the end of 2024.