A cyclist was killed in a collision with a motor vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday.

Mounties closed a portion of 104th Avenue between 122nd Street and Scott Road to investigate and asked motorists to use an alternative route on Tuesday morning.

The RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team and integrated collision analysis and reconstruction service are examining the scene.

More to come.