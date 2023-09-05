Brantford driver charged after pedestrian was struck in Guelph

An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run in the city’s west end.
Guelph police were called to the area of Woodlawn Road and Imperial Road North around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.
They found a 60-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle at a crosswalk.
Investigators say the vehicle that collided with the pedestrian left the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with a broken leg.
They say a vehicle matching the description was found later on. Investigators spoke with the driver who denied any involvement.
Investigators say the 66-year-old man from Brantford turned himself in Monday morning. He is facing charges including dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
He is set to appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 17.
