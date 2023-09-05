Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brantford driver charged after pedestrian was struck in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 5, 2023 1:49 pm
File - Guelph police headquarters. Investigators say a 66-year-old man from Brantford turned himself in Monday after the Thursday crash. He is facing charges including dangerous driving causing bodily harm. View image in full screen
File - Guelph police headquarters. Investigators say a 66-year-old man from Brantford turned himself in Monday after the Thursday crash. He is facing charges including dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run in the city’s west end.

Guelph police were called to the area of Woodlawn Road and Imperial Road North around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

They found a 60-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle at a crosswalk.

Investigators say the vehicle that collided with the pedestrian left the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with a broken leg.

They say a vehicle matching the description was found later on. Investigators spoke with the driver who denied any involvement.

Trending Now

Investigators say the 66-year-old man from Brantford turned himself in Monday morning. He is facing charges including dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He is set to appear in a Guelph court on Oct. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
CollisionGuelph NewsHit and RunPedestrianDangerous DrivingGuelph Police ServiceCrosswalk
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices