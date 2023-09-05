Menu

Crime

$75K in drugs seized during well-being check in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 5, 2023 12:04 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A well-being check ended with the seizure of thousands of dollars in illicit drugs.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about a vehicle parked at the side of the road near Downey Road and Laird Road West around 1 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say officers arrived to find the two occupants asleep in the vehicle.

They say a woman was found to be wanted on charges of theft and was arrested. A man was seen stepping away from the vehicle and trying to discard what they believed to be a controlled substance, according to police.

Police say they searched the vehicle and discovered $75,000 worth of suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

A 49-year-old man from Kirkland Lake and a 38-year-old Guelph woman are both facing charges. They were released after having bail hearings and both will be back in court Sept. 25.

