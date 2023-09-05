Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after removing ankle monitor, was previously arrested for murder: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 10:37 am
Prince Charles, 27, is wanted. View image in full screen
Prince Charles, 27, is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who was previously arrested for first-degree murder is wanted after removing an ankle monitor, Toronto police say.

Police said 27-year-old Prince Charles was arrested in Windsor on May 18, 2021, for first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Charles allegedly removed an ankle monitoring device.

Police said he was last seen in the morning hours Tuesday in the Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

He’s wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

Trending Now

Police described him as five feet eight inches tall, 152 pounds, and having short curly black hair and a black goatee.

“He is known to be dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceWindsorMan wantedWindsor Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices