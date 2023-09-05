Man wanted after removing ankle monitor, was previously arrested for murder: Toronto police

See more sharing options

A man who was previously arrested for first-degree murder is wanted after removing an ankle monitor, Toronto police say.

Police said 27-year-old Prince Charles was arrested in Windsor on May 18, 2021, for first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Charles allegedly removed an ankle monitoring device.

Police said he was last seen in the morning hours Tuesday in the Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West area.

He’s wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

Police described him as five feet eight inches tall, 152 pounds, and having short curly black hair and a black goatee.

“He is known to be dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.