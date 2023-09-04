Another inquest jury recommends police body cameras after B.C. man fatally shot

Send this page to someone via email

A jury in a coroner’s inquest into the police killing of a British Columbia man eight years ago says the province and the RCMP should speed up the introduction of police body cameras.

The inquest was held to find the facts behind the fatal police shooting of 39-year-old Waylon Edey of Yahk, B.C., who died in January 2015 after a traffic stop in Castlegar.

RCMP Const. Jason Tait shot Edey in the head after trying to arrest him for driving while prohibited, but was acquitted of manslaughter in Edey’s death in January 2020.

The inquest, which began in August and wrapped up on Friday, issued eight jury recommendations.

Jurors urged more training for officers in de-escalating high-stress situations, speedy implementation of police body cameras and dash cams, and new provincial and federal laws to prevent prohibited drivers from getting behind the wheel.

The jury also concluded the Insurance Corporation of B.C. should change policy around insuring vehicles owned by court-prohibited drivers and said the Minister of Public Safety and the RCMP should “explore options” about bars and restaurants sharing information about intoxicated patrons.

It’s the second BC Coroner’s inquest in recent months to recommend body-worn cameras for police officers.

In May, a jury examining the 2015 death of Myles Gray also suggested quicker implementation of the devices within the Vancouver Police Department. Their use had been approved by Vancouver’s city council last December.

Gray died after a severe beating by seven Vancouver police officers that left with injuries including hemorrhaging in his testicles and fractures in his eye socket, nose, voice box and rib. The five-member jury determined it was a homicide, although their conclusion carried no finding of legal responsibility.

The jury also recommended a review and enhancement of police crisis de-escalation training, and a review of toxicology sample procedures with consideration that such samples be keep until the completion of all investigative activities.

To date, no officer has faced charges in relation to Gray’s death.

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey