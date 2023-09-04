Menu

Crime

Slashing reported during altercation that left 3 injured in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 2:25 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Three people have been injured after an altercation between a group of people in Toronto on Monday.

Toronto police said they were called to Ontario Street and Queen Street after reports of a fight involving several people in the area.

Police said that someone had been “slashed” with an edged weapon and that one person was arrested.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that three people were assessed at the scene. One man was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and two other people had minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

