Crime

Alert cancelled 1 hour after Alberta RCMP warn Rocky Mountain House residents about armed suspect

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 12:25 pm
FILE - An RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE - An RCMP cruiser. Global News Files
About one hour after it was first issued, an Alberta Emergency Alert regarding an armed suspect on the loose was lifted for Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Monday morning.

The alert was cancelled at 11:19 a.m., and the RCMP said a male suspect had been taken into custody.

“RCMP are currently looking for a male armed with a firearm east of the Canadian Tire/No Frills,” the alert initially said when it was issued for the central Alberta community at 10:11 a.m.

“RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the area,” the alert had said. “If you live in this area of town, please remain inside your residence and lock the doors.”

A few minutes later, the RCMP issued a news release and said a shelter-in-place order had been issued “for the area of 46 Street and 53 Avenue.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police asked people not to post about police activity and officers’ locations on social media.

The RCMP has not provided details about why the suspect was taken into custody or if charges are pending.

