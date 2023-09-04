Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Poor air quality reported across Alberta as wildfire smoke lingers

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 11:33 am
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Implications of wildfire smoke'
Health Matters: Implications of wildfire smoke
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 23, 2023) Smoke from interior wildfires have triggered air quality warnings this summer in Metro Vancouver. Global BC medical contributor Dr. Birinder Narang talks about the health implications that many deal with from the smoky air. – Aug 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A weekend of poor air quality resulting from wildfire smoke continued across Alberta on Labour Day, with virtually the entire province being advised to exercise caution amid the smoky conditions.

As of Monday morning, special air quality statements had been issued all over the province by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” the weather agency said on its website. “Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke.

ECCC warned “smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility” and noted the concentration of smoke can “fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably from hour to hour.”

As of 6 a.m. on Monday, Calgary had experienced 476 “smoky hours” in 2023, according to an employee at the weather agency, which added that this year has been the smokiest one on record for that city. The previous record for smoky hours in Calgary was 450, recorded in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, the Air Quality Health Index for Calgary was rated at 10+, or “very high risk.” At the same time of day, the air quality rating in Edmonton was at a 9, or “high risk.”

Trending Now
A view of smoky conditions in Edmonton resulting from wildfire smoke on Sept. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A view of smoky conditions in Edmonton resulting from wildfire smoke on Sept. 4, 2023. Global News Skytracker camera

Click here for information on air quality in Alberta.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

More on Canada
Edmonton weatherWeatherCalgary weatherAlberta weatherAir QualityWildfire SmokeAlberta Air QualitySmoky Conditionswildfire impactwildfire effectsSmoky conditions in Alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices