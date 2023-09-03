Parts of northeast Calgary highway closed after vehicle incident

See more sharing options

Parts of Stoney Trail in Calgary’s northeast were closed on Saturday evening after a “traffic incident.”

According to a post by YYC Transportation, the incident happened on the westbound lanes of 16 Avenue Northeast at Stoney Trail Northeast. The westbound to southbound exit was closed.

Southbound motorists are asked to use 68 Street Northeast.

Multiple emergency crews were at the scene, including EMS, firefighters and police.

UPDATE: Traffic incident on WB 16 Ave at Stoney Tr NE, the WB to SB exit is closed. SB traffic use 68 St NE. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/V5gJko5nrL — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 3, 2023