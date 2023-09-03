Menu

Parts of northeast Calgary highway closed after vehicle incident

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 8:36 pm
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. Parts of Stoney Trail in Calgary's northeast were closed on Saturday evening after a "traffic incident.". Global News
Parts of Stoney Trail in Calgary’s northeast were closed on Saturday evening after a “traffic incident.”

According to a post by YYC Transportation, the incident happened on the westbound lanes of 16 Avenue Northeast at Stoney Trail Northeast. The westbound to southbound exit was closed.

Southbound motorists are asked to use 68 Street Northeast.

Multiple emergency crews were at the scene, including EMS, firefighters and police.

TrafficCalgaryCalgary TrafficCalgary collisionNortheast CalgaryStoney Trail CalgaryCalgary traffic incidentnortheast calgary traffic incident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

