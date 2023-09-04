Evan Hillock passing attack powers Western Mustangs past McMaster

Send this page to someone via email

Two third-quarter touchdowns pushed the Western Mustangs to a 34-22 win over the McMaster Marauders on Sunday night at Western Alumni Stadium.

The victory in Western’s home opener improved the Mustangs’ record to 2-0. After an opening loss to Windsor, the Marauders are now 0-2.

Mustang quarterback Evan Hillock threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns including a 96-yard toss to Mohsen Jamal in the second half.

Jamal ended the game with seven catches for 173 yards. Savaugh Magnaye-Jones caught 10 passes for 123 yards.

Yards on the ground were tough to come by. Western was held to 68 yards rushing in total. McMaster had just 60.

Both defences came up with stops at key times in the opening half to make life tough for the offences. The Mustangs had scored 83 total points against York in Week One but had just six total points on the scoreboard with 2:29 to go in the second quarter,

Ninety seconds later, Western running back Keon Edwards lunged across the goal line from one yard out on second and goal to give the Mustangs a 13-10 lead. Hillock completed five passes on that drive alone for 67 yards.

After Mustang kicker Brian Garrity connected on a 32-yard first-quarter field goal for the opening points of the game, McMaster scored the first touchdown of the night. The Marauders took over on their own 35-yard line and put together a nine-play drive that ended with first-year starter Keagan Hall finding Jacob Patton for a 10-yard score.

The teams combined to hit for four field goals in the opening two quarters and sat tied 13-13 at halftime. Garrity and Marauders kicker Michael Horvat were perfect. Garrity kicked two field goals and went four-for-four on extra points. Horvat of McMaster went five-for-five on field goals and kicked an extra point as well.

The Marauders opened the second half with a go-ahead Horvat field goal that made it 16-13.

Hillock responded by taking Western down the field and hitting Seth Robertson in stride on the goal line from 31 yards out.

After the Mustang defence held McMaster to a quick two-and-out and a punt to the Western 14-yard line.

On first down, Hillock and Jamal teamed up for a 96-yard catch and run to put the Mustangs ahead 27-13. Hillock showed off his arm on the play as he heaved the ball to the Marauder 50-yard line and a nifty move from Jamal after making the reception had him in the clear the rest of the way to the end zone.

Western’s defence continued to hold McMaster’s offence in check in the second half. Lourenz Bowers-Kane sacked Hall for a 14-yard loss to force another two-and-out early in the fourth quarter.

Max Nixon sealed the victory by picking off a Hall pass at the Marauder 40-yard line and running it back for a touchdown with less than one minute to go in the game.

The Mustangs go back on the road in Week 3 for a second straight night game. They will face the Carleton Ravens at 7 p.m., on Sept. 9 in Ottawa, Ont.