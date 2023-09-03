Menu

Education

Student, learning specialist feel inflation stress in back-to-school shopping

By Grace Ke & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 7:17 pm
A UBC international student is lamenting the prices of items during her back-to-school shopping trips, as she said things are cheaper to purchase in her hometown of Hong Kong.

Bernice Chong said during her most recent trip to buy items for her UBC residence, she noticed items were racking up her costs.

“Back in Hong Kong, the lack of tax … that makes things a lot cheaper. It’s a lot more pricey than what I expected it to be,” she told Global News.

With rising mortgage rates and inflation, families are looking for deals more than ever and thinking twice about spending, according to the Retail Council of Canada.

“Seventy-three per cent of Canadians tell us they plan to spend $50 or more this back-to-school shopping season. That’s down a little bit from last year,” said Greg Wilson, Retail Council of Canada’s director of government relations.

“It indicates that they are cautious. They are concerned about their mortgage cost and other expenses.”

If students are buying stationary, they’ll be paying almost 13 per cent more this year compared with 12 months earlier, according to Statistics Canada.

Clothes are running below the pace of inflation from primary students to teens and if you’re in the market for a laptop, you’ll get the biggest break as electronics went down 10.5 per cent.

Even bread is eight per cent more expensive this year compared with 2022.

A learning specialist, Kulbinder Bains, is in the market for a personal agenda. She’s noticed prices have gone up over the years for back-to-school items, as well.

“I try to be as sensible, less impulsive (as possible),” she said.

“I won’t necessarily buy something at full price when I know it can go on sale in the future, so I will resist a bit more.”

Students and education workers are both feeling the squeeze as the new school year is just about to begin.

inflationBC Studentsbc inflationBC shoppingBC inflation costsBC student costsreturn to school shopping
