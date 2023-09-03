N.S. RCMP search for boater missing from Cumberland County

See more sharing options

RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a 64-year-old man who went boating and hasn’t returned.

Police say the man took his boat on the Tidnish River on Saturday.

Cumberland County RCMP began looking for him on Sunday morning.

The search includes the RCMP’s underwater rescue team, local fire departments and ground search and rescue teams, as well as the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre.

Police say the search is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2023.