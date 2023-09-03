Menu

Headline link
Canada

Woodstock, Ont. man charged after threatening people with gun: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 3, 2023 2:47 pm
FILE PHOTO. File Photo
Woodstock, Ont., police say a man was charged after reportedly threatening people with a handgun.

Police say they received reports of a man making threats in the area of Mohawk Street and Iroquois Crescent around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers contained the area and arrested a 28-year-old Woodstock man.

Police say they seized a CO2-powered pellet gun.

The man has been charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

He’s set to appear in court on Oct. 10.

