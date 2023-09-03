Menu

Crime

Hand gun, illicit drugs seized by out-of-town RCMP officers near West Kelowna

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 1:55 pm
The diligent work of some out-of-town RCMP members has made the streets of West Kelowna a little safer, after a hand gun and illicit drugs were seized near a wildfire roadblock on Westside Road.
West Kelowna RCMP
The diligent work of some out-of-town RCMP members has made the streets of West Kelowna a little safer after a handgun and illicit drugs were seized near a wildfire roadblock on Westside Road.

As the McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna continues to burn, local members of the RCMP have been tasked with supporting the community in any way possible, and have teamed up with other police officers from around the province to get the job done.

On Friday, officers who have been temporarily assigned by the RCMP Division Emergency Operations Centre identified the suspect of a break and enter that took place at a large storage unit just a few weeks earlier.

The officers executed two search warrants that resulted in the recovery of dozens of stolen identification cards and credit cards.

Later that day, after noticing suspicious behaviour near a wildfire roadblock on Westside Road, police officers investigated and say they seized a hand gun, a variety of illicit drugs and a “significant amount of money” from two individuals.

“Police officers from all over the province are assisting the Kelowna Regional Detachment during this challenging time,” said Cpl. Judith Bertrand, media liaison officer for the West Kelowna Detachment.

“It is impressive to witness the commitment and the dedication of these officers to keep our community safe. We are very grateful.”

RCMPWildfireDrugsWest KelownaGunsSeizedMcDougall Creekroadblockwestside
