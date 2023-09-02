Hamilton declares heat warning

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health has announced that a heat warning will be implemented as of Sunday, Sept 3rd.

Humidex values are expected to reach well over 30 for the next 3 to 5 days with a hot airmass expected to affect the area starting Sunday and persist into Wednesday.

The warning means that the city and participating community agencies will offer cool places to go during the heat event, identified by “Cool Down Here” signs at the entrance.

It also means that all open swims at city of Hamilton indoor pools will be free of charge.

However, because of the holiday Monday all recreation centres, with the exception of Pinky Lewis and Westmount will be closed.

Those two will be open as cooling centres between 11 a.m to 7.pm on Monday.

All library branches outside of Central will be closed on the holiday.

Outdoor pools will close for the season as of Tuesday as well.

The Medical Officer of Health recommends that you drink plenty of water during the heat event and go to an air conditioned place.

She says you should also wear lightweight, loose fitting and light coloured clothing and to wear a hat or take an umbrella.

During the heat warning residents should also limit physical activities during the day and take a cool bath or shower if you feel warm.

They are also being asked to check on neighbours and family, and landlords are being asked to help tenants keep cool by offering a common room with air conditioning if the units don’t have adequate cooling.

The heat warning will remain in effect until it’s cancelled or escalated to an extended heat warning.