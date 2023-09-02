SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays catcher on injured list with finger fracture

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2023 5:29 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger fracture.

Jansen sustained the injury in the sixth inning of Friday’s 13-9 win over the host Colorado Rockies.

Jansen took a foul ball off his throwing hand. He’d hit a two-run homer to break a 2-2 tie in the top of the inning.

Tyler Heineman was recalled from triple-A Buffalo for Saturday’s second-game of a three-game set in Denver.

The 32-year-old has appeared in nine games for the Jays this season after Toronto acquired him April 30 from Pittsburgh.

Heineman compiled five hits, including a double, and scored a run in 16 at bats.

Toronto (74-61) is chasing the Texas Rangers for an American League wild-card spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.

