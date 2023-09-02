Homicide suspects sought in Thompson apartment complex altercation: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for two suspects they say are connected with a homicide investigation involving an altercation at an apartment complex in Thompson last Wednesday.

On August 30 at 7:30 p.m. police say they went to a residence on Ashberry Place for reports of weapons.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 33-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say four men became involved in an altercation with two other men at the apartment on Ashberry. The altercation led to the death of the 33-year-old.

Police have arrested and charged two men in relation to this incident.

26-year-old Noah Crane from Oxford House has been charged with second-degree murder and 20-year-old David Linklater from Thompson has been charged with two counts of robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

Warrants have been issued for the two remaining suspects, Ashley Clipping, 34, from Winnipeg, and a 16-year-old boy from Oxford House.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.