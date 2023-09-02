Menu

Entertainment

Island Fête spices up Pierrefonds with Caribbean celebration

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 5:38 pm
The first edition of Island Fête took place in Pierrefonds, Saturday September 2nd, 2023.
The first edition of Island Fête took place in Pierrefonds, Saturday September 2nd, 2023. Gloria Henriquez / Global News
Dancing to reggae music under the sun with a drink in hand and delicious food is a scene you expect to live in a Caribbean island.

But on Saturday, the Caribbean was brought to Montreal’s West Island with the first edition of Island Fête.

“We were absolutely floored, we were so excited, we knew we wouldn’t miss it,” said Maria Bisante, a West Island resident. “We’re foodies, and we love different cultures and this is a great way to experience it all.”

The first edition of Island Fête was deemed as an overwhelming success by those who attended.

“Love it, love it, [we] don’t have to go downtown, it’s on our own island,” said Denise Remillard, another West Island resident.

The festival showcases the best the Caribbean has to offer closer to home.

The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro — one of the most diverse on the island of Montreal — played host to the event.

“We count 60-70 cultural communities living in perfect harmony,” said Jim Beis, the mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. “I come from one, so to be a mayor of that community and participating in an event like this, I mean how awesome is this?”

With this year’s Carifiesta cancelled after the city of Montreal denied funding, organizers say that it was important to give the community an outlet to celebrate.

“The Black community was devastated, obviously, specifically, people from the Caribbean, so we’re happy to be able this year in Pierrefonds to bring a form of celebration,” said Akilah Newton, the festival’s founder and organizer.

Newton says the idea came from the owners of Tasty Touch, a catering company serving Caribbean foods.

“Wow, word travels!” said Don Garrett with contagious laughter. Garret and his wife are the founders of Tasty Touch. “The simple question is why not? We have Poutine festival, Burger festival, Rib festival. Why not a Caribbean festival on the West Island.”

Vendors also included Adriana Jackson, an 11-year-old entrepreneur with Bajan roots who sells scrunchies, bows bracelets among other items.

Jackson says it’s important for her to celebrate her culture.

“I feel amazing because at school, sometimes, I can’t really show like the music and the culture because some kids are like, ‘Isn’t that kind of weird, how they dance, how they sing?’,” she says. “It feels amazing to let it all out.”

The event is also raising funds for Overture with the Arts,  a non-profit offering education in music, dance, drama and vocal training, which Newton runs.

Island Fête, a charitable and fun endeavour all wrapped into one.

Pierrefonds-RoxboroMontreal FestivalsCaribbean festivalAkilah NewtonIsland FêteOverture with ArtsTasty TouchWest Island ActivitiesWest Island Festivals
