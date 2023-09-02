Road safety reminders from police as back to school nears

Send this page to someone via email

Across the Southern Interior, schools will be back in session starting Tuesday.

With that in mind, police across the zone are issuing reminders to motorists to slow down in school zones.

“Children and teens will once again be walking and bussing to and from school, and drivers need to be extra vigilant,” said Kelowna RCMP.

7:41 Education minister talks about back to school

The speed limit in school zones is 30 km/h each school day, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless posted otherwise.

Story continues below advertisement

They added that the same speed restriction applies in posted playground zones from dawn until dusk every day.

Below are tips from the police.

Watch for pedestrians. Some children may not understand road rules yet.

Put away electronic devices and other distractions.

When dropping off or picking up children, do so in a safe place.

Know the school bus laws.

Failing to stop for a school bus signal can result in a $368 fine.

4:29 Tech Talk: Latest tech stories/gadgets

Police also gave pointers to parents to discuss with their children.

Walk or bike safely by using designated paths and crosswalks.

If biking, wear a helmet.

Always go directly to school or home.

Do not talk to strangers and do not accept anything from them.

Ensure they know important contact numbers.

If your child takes the bus, review bus safety rules.

Inform the school about any allergies or medical conditions your child has.

“Regularly discuss safety with your child,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, “and keep lines of communication open with their school to ensure a safe and positive educational experience.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:23 Getting a handle on your back-to-school finances

In the Central Okanagan, 11 schools are on evacuation alert due to wildfires in the area.

In a letter to parents, School District 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal said schools are being prepped for Tuesday’s return.

“We are especially grateful to the brave firefighters and volunteers who saved so many structures and continue to hold back the fires,” said Kaardal.

“Thanks to their heroic efforts, all of our schools remain undamaged and will be ready to open on time.

4:25 A stylish return to the classroom

“We continue to work with Emergency Operations and remain grateful for their leadership and cooperation with our teams during this crisis. Continued coordination and communication will help our schools support families as they prepare to send children back to school.”

Story continues below advertisement

He continued, saying the school district is aware that some families remain on evacuation order while others have their homes destroyed.

“We encourage you to contact your school principal if you need supports from the school,” said Kaardal. “We will work to do what we can.”