1 injured after shooting incident in Hagersville, Ont.

OPP are investigating a shooting incident in Hagersville, Ont.

Police say around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report that someone went to hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries.

Police say they took a person into custody a short time later.

No charges have been laid.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and say there’s no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).