Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 injured after shooting incident in Hagersville, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 2, 2023 2:33 pm
Police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP are investigating a shooting incident in Hagersville, Ont.

Police say around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report that someone went to hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries.

Police say they took a person into custody a short time later.

No charges have been laid.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and say there’s no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigating brazen daytime shooting at N.E. gas station'
Calgary police investigating brazen daytime shooting at N.E. gas station
Advertisement
More on Canada
PoliceShootingOPPOntario Provincial PoliceHagersvilleHagersville Shootingshooting hagersville
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices