Education

Ministry of Education to audit finances at Toronto-area school board

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 12:02 pm
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce steps to the podium before speaking to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce steps to the podium before speaking to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Friday Aug. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A Toronto-area school board, previously at the centre of a heated debate about raising the Pride flag in June, will have its finances audited by provincial officials.

The audit at the York Catholic District School Board, confirmed by the Ford government, comes after the chair of the board demanded an external probe into his organization’s finances during a tense meeting at the end of May.

During a discussion about the cost of a truth and reconciliation trip, chair Frank Alexander raised concerns about how board funds were being used and managed. Staff tried to explain the situation to the chair and some board members, but Alexander said he wanted an external opinion.

A motion was eventually passed instructing the chair to write a letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce asking for a team of auditors to be sent to the York Catholic board to comb through the board’s spending.

The province confirmed Alexander had sent a letter to Lecce’s office and that an external audit of the board’s finances would take place. The province is expected to announce more information at a later date.

The board approved its budget over the summer, projecting a $12-million deficit.

Global News sent questions to both Alexander and the school board but has yet to receive a response.

The York Catholic District School Board — and its meetings — dominated news through the spring and early summer as a bitter debate flared around raising the Pride flag, including during the meeting where Alexander requested an external audit.

