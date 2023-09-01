Menu

Crime

Victim of Surrey homicide identified as murder charge announced

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 9:53 pm
Robb Memory, 57, has been identified as the man found dead at a Surrey home on Sunday.
Robb Memory, 57, has been identified as the man found dead at a Surrey home on Sunday. IHIT
Homicide investigators say a murder charge has been laid in the killing of a 57-year-old man in Surrey, B.C., last week.

Firefighters found Robb Memory dead at a home on 191 Street near 68 Avenue on Sunday.

IHIT investigating man’s death in Surrey

Mounties were called to the scene, where they arrested a 42-year-old man.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Memory had died days earlier, on Aug. 24, from “injuries consistent with a homicide.”

Surrey resident Paul Martin, 42, has now been charged with second-degree murder, and remains in custody, IHIT said.

“Robb was a caring and generous person. The family appreciates the hard work and dedication of IHIT,” Robb’s father, Cecil Memory said in a statement.

IHIT says anyone affected by the death can make use of the Surrey RCMP’s Victim Services Unit.

CrimeHomicideMurderSurrey RCMPIHITSurrey crimeIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamSurrey homicideSurrey murderPaul Martinrobb memory
