Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man charged after stolen vehicles found at Ajax auto shop, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 7:31 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
A 60-year-old man has been charged after stolen vehicles were recovered from an auto shop in Ajax, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Aug. 17, at around 5 p.m. officers were called to the Fairall Street and Westney Road South Area for reports that a stolen vehicle had been tracked to an auto shop.

“Further investigation revealed multiple stolen vehicles associated to the property,” police said in a news release.

Officers said a search warrant was executed and eight vehicles were recovered.

“Four of the vehicles had been disassembled into parts,” police said, adding that the total estimated value of the property recovered is between $400,000 and $500,000.

A 60-year-old man from Stouffville has been charged with nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, four counts of mischief or damage to property exceeding $5,000 and unlawfully possessing an automobile master key.

He was released on an undertaking.

Crime Ajax Durham Regional Police DRPS Stolen Vehicles Auto Shop stolen vehicles recovered ajax auto shop
