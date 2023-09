Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the southbound lanes, near Elk Road, around 11 a.m.,

It’s unclear what caused the collision, but part of the highway was blocked for around four hours while police investigated.

All lanes reopened shortly after 3 p.m.