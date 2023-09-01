Menu

Crime

Edmonton bus driver assaulted after refusing to give free rides: police

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 1, 2023 6:51 pm
An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton on Oct. 2, 2017. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton on Oct. 2, 2017. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
An Edmonton bus driver was spat on and assaulted Monday after he refused to give free rides to two minors, according to police.

At 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report an assault at Connors Road and Cloverdale Road by two boys who ran away.

Police dogs attempted to track the boys down but they couldn’t track the suspects.

Some Edmontonians feel unsafe after several violent crimes

Officers then located the suspects in a nearby bank and took them into custody, police said. They were charged with one count of assault each.

Meanwhile, the bus driver was treated by EMS on scene and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to police.

At first it was reported racial slurs were used in the assault, which the EPS hate crimes unit investigated, but the incident was later deemed not to be racially motivated, police said.

Global News has reached out to the City of Edmonton for comment on the attack.

