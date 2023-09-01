Calgary businesses gear up for a busy Pride weekend

When Alison Goulet opened Rising Tides Taproom in April 2022, she wanted to create a safe, comfortable and inclusive space like the ones she saw while traveling.

“It’s really cool to see people from the queer community, the Montgomery community and the beer community all come together and coexist organically,” said Goulet.

The west coast-inspired taproom has a permanent Pride flag and a selection of local beers. Goulet says it’s the kind of place she wishes existed while she was growing up in Calgary and tries hard to make sure everyone knows they are welcome.

“You can say you think everyone should know they ‘re welcome, but unless it’s explicitly stated, these people lived marginalized for a long time and our community hasn’t always been welcome into every space,” Goulet explained.

While an inclusive space is the year-round goal, it is highlighted this weekend as Calgary celebrates Pride. Events are planned throughout the city and despite being located in the northwest, Goulet knows her regulars will stop by.

“Even though we’re not right where the action is happening, (the queer community is) like ‘We want you to exist, we want you to continue to be a safe space for us,’ so they will make a point to come in and be here and support.”

Craig McFarlane, better known as “Trivia Daddy,” hosts trivia, bingo and “Name that tune” at pubs and breweries all throughout Calgary. He hosted four events in the past week and is booked solid through the weekend. He says it’s not just LGBTQ2-owned businesses getting in on the celebrations.

“Ten to 15 years ago, Pride was very much focused at known queer establishments,” said McFarlane. “Now we’re trying to showcase that Pride’s available everywhere for everybody.”

Goulet and McFarlane agree this year’s Pride celebrations are especially important given the number of events that were derailed by protestors this year. They say it’s not only about showing support for LGBTQ owned and allied businesses, but also sending a message to the next generation.

“A lot of my friends have said, ‘We want a space where we can start bringing our kids to experience queer culture in a safe, family friendly way,'” Goulet said, crediting the sentiment as the reason the taproom recently started allowing minors.

“Take your kids out, take your teen,” encouraged McFarlane. “Let them know there are safe and welcoming [places], and if they know they can go to any place when they turn 18, they can go on a same-sex date and there’s going to be no judgement.”