Two facing attempted murder charges after hotel incident in Thunder Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing attempted murder charges after an incident at a hotel in Thunder Bay last month.

Police say officers responded to a hotel room in the 1000 block of Dawson Road at about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

They say a man attacked the victim with an edged weapon and the victim suffered serious injuries during an attack that was believed to be unprovoked.

Police say the victim and accused were known to one another.

One suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault that was later upgraded to attempted murder.

Police say a 44-year-old man from Marten Falls First Nation was also arrested and charged with attempted murder.