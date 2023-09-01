Man, 26, charged after hit-and-run collision in Mississauga leaves cyclist dead: police

See more sharing options

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Aug. 23, at around 3:15 a.m., officers received a report of a collision on Airport Road near Morningstar Drive, involving a blue Mazda.

Police said the victim — a 22-year-old woman from Mississauga — was riding a bike headed north on Airport Road when she was struck, and the vehicle fled the scene.

“Officers located the vehicle unoccupied a short time later,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The victim was an exchange student studying in Canada for the last four months,” officers said.

Police said on Thursday, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing death, failure to stop after an accident causing death, flight from a peace officer and driving a motor vehicle with and improper licence.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing in Brampton and was remanded into custody until Sept. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.