Red Deer RCMP warn of horse tranquilizer Xylazine in drug supply

Red Deer RCMP are warning the public that a potentially deadly contaminant is making its way into the community’s drug supply.
Xylazine, a tranquilizer used for sedation of horses and other animals, has been reported in several areas across the country, including in Vancouver and the Blood Reserve near Lethbridge, and now Red Deer.
Police said the drug, especially when mixed with others such as opioids, poses an “extreme risk” of death.
While opioid overdoses can be reversed by Naloxone, it is not currently known what effect Naloxone has on Xylazine.
RCMP said there has been a recent increase in emergency calls for drug overdoses.
“Red Deer RCMP are encouraging the public to be cautious and safe,” said police. “If you suspect an overdose, call 911.”
