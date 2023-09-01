Menu

Health

Red Deer RCMP warn of horse tranquilizer Xylazine in drug supply

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 1, 2023 3:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Xylazine test strips the latest tool against accidental overdoses'
Xylazine test strips the latest tool against accidental overdoses
A Canadian company has unveiled test strips to identify Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer recently turning up in street drugs. As Meghan Cobb reports, advocates say it would help but know they aren’t the only solution to reduce the rise in drug poisonings. – Apr 7, 2023
Red Deer RCMP are warning the public that a potentially deadly contaminant is making its way into the community’s drug supply.

Xylazine, a tranquilizer used for sedation of horses and other animals, has been reported in several areas across the country, including in Vancouver and the Blood Reserve near Lethbridge, and now Red Deer.

Click to play video: 'Blood Tribe issues drug alert for Xylazine'
Blood Tribe issues drug alert for Xylazine

Police said the drug, especially when mixed with others such as opioids, poses an “extreme risk” of death.

While opioid overdoses can be reversed by Naloxone, it is not currently known what effect Naloxone has on Xylazine.

RCMP said there has been a recent increase in emergency calls for drug overdoses.

Click to play video: 'Edmontonians remember loved ones on International Overdose Awareness Day'
Edmontonians remember loved ones on International Overdose Awareness Day

“Red Deer RCMP are encouraging the public to be cautious and safe,” said police. “If you suspect an overdose, call 911.”

