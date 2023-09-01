Red Deer RCMP warn of horse tranquilizer Xylazine in drug supply

Send this page to someone via email

Red Deer RCMP are warning the public that a potentially deadly contaminant is making its way into the community’s drug supply.

Xylazine, a tranquilizer used for sedation of horses and other animals, has been reported in several areas across the country, including in Vancouver and the Blood Reserve near Lethbridge, and now Red Deer.

2:05 Blood Tribe issues drug alert for Xylazine

Police said the drug, especially when mixed with others such as opioids, poses an “extreme risk” of death.

Story continues below advertisement

While opioid overdoses can be reversed by Naloxone, it is not currently known what effect Naloxone has on Xylazine.

RCMP said there has been a recent increase in emergency calls for drug overdoses.

2:18 Edmontonians remember loved ones on International Overdose Awareness Day

“Red Deer RCMP are encouraging the public to be cautious and safe,” said police. “If you suspect an overdose, call 911.”