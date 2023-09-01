Man charged after woman assaulted while walking dog on Clarington, Ont., trail: police

See more sharing options

A man has been charged after a woman was assaulted on a Clarington, Ont., trail, police say.

Durham Regional Police said a female was walking her dog around 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 31 on a marked trail near Baseline Road, towards Lake Ontario.

Officers said the victim was approached by an unknown suspect who “tried to engage in conversation with her.”

Police said as the victim walked away, the suspect grabbed her and pulled her into a wooded area.

“A struggle ensued and the suspect fled on foot,” officers said in a news release.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Clarington has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.