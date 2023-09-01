Police chopper helps in arrest of Clarington break-and-enter suspects

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman have been charged after a break-and-enter was reported in Clarington, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday at around 8:38 p.m., officers were called to the White Cliffe Drive and Robery Adams Drive area after a resident reported seeing an unknown woman exiting a garage with a box of items.

Police said the resident also saw a man further away from the residence with a box of items.

“The unknown female was confronted by the resident and fled the scene,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the force’s Air1 helicopter assisted, followed the two suspects and followed them until officers arrived.

“The female was located by a responding unit and arrested,” police said. “The male continued to flee on foot and was arrested by another responding unit with the assistance of Air1.”

Story continues below advertisement

Video footage captured by the helicopter, released by police, appears to show a suspect running in a Clarington neighbourhood away from an officer.

An officer in the helicopter can be heard directing the officer where the suspect is running, as they make their way across several streets.

A 44-year-old man with no fixed address was charged with break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

A 44-year-old woman from Clarington was charged with assault, break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both were released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.