Cross Lake, Man., traffic stop leads RCMP to cocaine, cash, and loaded handgun

Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Cross Lake, Man., led police to a duffel bag full of cash, a substance believed to be cocaine, and a loaded handgun under a car seat.

Officers from the local RCMP detachment stopped the vehicle on Settee Drive Thursday as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. A 27-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested at the scene for possessing a controlled substance, and police said a subsequent search of the suspect and the vehicle led to the discovery of the contraband.

A Cross Lake man, 30, was also arrested at the scene and for interfering with officers during the investigation, as well as allegedly uttering threats and assaulting an officer.

RCMP continue to investigate.