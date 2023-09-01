Menu

Canada

Are you kitten me? Tiny cat interrupts officer’s traffic stop to sit at his feet

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 2:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Cambridge OPP officer rescues kitten on side of highway'
Cambridge OPP officer rescues kitten on side of highway
WATCH: In a video posted to X, an officer from the Cambridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was seen rescuing a kitten from a ditch during a vehicle stop at Highway 7/8 in Stratford, Ont. The kitten is said to be safe and in the care of veterinarian services.
Cambridge OPP have released video in which an officer has pulled a van over to the side of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener as a special guest arrives.

“After stopping a vehicle on #Hwy7/8, a #CambridgeOPP officer heard a sound coming from the ditch,” the OPP said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“A few minutes later, as the officer was speaking with the driver, a kitten emerged from the grass and sat at the officer’s feet.”

The driver escaped with a caution as the officer turned its attention to rescuing their new feline friend.

OPP say that the kitten is now in the care of a veterinarian.

