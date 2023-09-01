Are you kitten me? Tiny cat interrupts officer’s traffic stop to sit at his feet

Send this page to someone via email

Cambridge OPP have released video in which an officer has pulled a van over to the side of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener as a special guest arrives.

“After stopping a vehicle on #Hwy7/8, a #CambridgeOPP officer heard a sound coming from the ditch,” the OPP said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“A few minutes later, as the officer was speaking with the driver, a kitten emerged from the grass and sat at the officer’s feet.”

The driver escaped with a caution as the officer turned its attention to rescuing their new feline friend.

OPP say that the kitten is now in the care of a veterinarian.

