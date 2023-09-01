Are you kitten me? Tiny cat interrupts officer’s traffic stop to sit at his feet

Cambridge OPP have released video in which an officer has pulled a van over to the side of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener as a special guest arrives.
“After stopping a vehicle on #Hwy7/8, a #CambridgeOPP officer heard a sound coming from the ditch,” the OPP said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“A few minutes later, as the officer was speaking with the driver, a kitten emerged from the grass and sat at the officer’s feet.”
The driver escaped with a caution as the officer turned its attention to rescuing their new feline friend.
OPP say that the kitten is now in the care of a veterinarian.
Trending Now
Comments