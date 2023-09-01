Man posts videos of himself street racing, brags about getting away, is arrested: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who posted videos of himself street racing in the Greater Toronto Area and bragged about getting away with it is now facing criminal charges, police say.

York Regional Police said officers received information in April about a man posting content on social media that showed him street racing in York Region and other parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

“The driver frequently featured himself operating a blue 2022 BMW 5XG sedan, racing on public highways, boasting about evading police and bragging about getting away with it,” police said.

Investigators said the videos showed the suspect street racing with other vehicles on Highways 407 and 404, as well as other roads.

“He was seen driving dangerously, side-by-side in close proximity to other vehicles, stopping in live lanes of traffic and travelling at high rates of speed,” police said.

The alleged incidents are believed to have occurred between April 1 and Aug. 12.

The suspect’s vehicle was also seen without a front licence plate and fake plates on the back, police said.

The plates reportedly said “WILL RUN” and “SMURFY.”

Officers investigated and identified a suspect. On Aug. 16, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home and items were seized, including fake licence plates and electronics.

A 22-year-old man has been criminally charged with three counts of dangerous driving and three counts of stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

His licence was also suspended for 30 days and the BMW impounded for two weeks.

What’s good for this street racing influencer? Not much since we impounded his car and charged him with Dangerous Driving x3. Check out the collab: His vids + ours on our #TikTok https://t.co/mjwAGy3jdK No plate, no case? We’ll see about that 👀 Info: https://t.co/Bp0ubis2M1 pic.twitter.com/f5HzrdbIj8 — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 1, 2023