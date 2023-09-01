Menu

Crime

Man shot while travelling in vehicle on Anthony Henday Drive: Edmonton police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 12:14 pm
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. View image in full screen
A weapons complaint was reported to police and that a person was shot while travelling north on Anthony Henday Drive on Thursday around 6:18 p.m. Global News
Edmonton police are investigating after a man was shot while travelling in a vehicle on Anthony Henday Drive on Thursday evening.

A weapons complaint was reported to police at 6:18 p.m.

Police said the vehicle went off the road after the man was shot and stopped south of the 111th Avenue exit.

Police did not say if they believe the suspects were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting but said the suspects reportedly fled the scene after shots were fired.

They did not provide a description of the suspects.

EMS responded and the victim was treated and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if the victim was a driver or passenger in the vehicle he was in.

