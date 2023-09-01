Man wears construction disguise in failed attempt to rob Toronto jewelry store: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man dressed in construction clothes went to a Toronto jewelry store “as though he was there to do work” before attempting to zip-tie an employee and smashing display cases in a failed robbery attempt, police say.

Toronto police issued a news release Friday about a robbery investigation involving two incidents, the first of which happened on Aug. 21 in the Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police said a man dressed in construction clothes went to a jewelry store, grabbed an employee and “tried unsuccessfully” to zip-tie their hands.

He pulled out a hammer, began smashing display cases, and removed jewelry, police said.

The man then allegedly produced a knife and threatened employees.

A brief struggle ensued and the man dropped his toolbox, backpack and knife before leaving empty-handed, police said.

The second incident occurred on Thursday in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area, where officers responded to a call for a person with a gun.

Police said a man went to jewelry store for a pre-arranged meeting to make a large purchase. He reportedly spent time talking with employees before requesting to see a watch.

An employee handed him a watch at which point he allegedly fled the store.

Employees ran after the man and a “violent” struggle ensued when they caught up to him and the man produced a handgun, police said.

Security in the mall arrived and took the man into custody.

Police said at the time of the arrest, a replica handgun and the stolen watch were recovered.

A 26-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.