Crime

Man wears construction disguise in failed attempt to rob Toronto jewelry store: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 10:58 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
A man dressed in construction clothes went to a Toronto jewelry store “as though he was there to do work” before attempting to zip-tie an employee and smashing display cases in a failed robbery attempt, police say.

Toronto police issued a news release Friday about a robbery investigation involving two incidents, the first of which happened on Aug. 21 in the Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police said a man dressed in construction clothes went to a jewelry store, grabbed an employee and “tried unsuccessfully” to zip-tie their hands.

He pulled out a hammer, began smashing display cases, and removed jewelry, police said.

The man then allegedly produced a knife and threatened employees.

A brief struggle ensued and the man dropped his toolbox, backpack and knife before leaving empty-handed, police said.

The second incident occurred on Thursday in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area, where officers responded to a call for a person with a gun.

Police said a man went to jewelry store for a pre-arranged meeting to make a large purchase. He reportedly spent time talking with employees before requesting to see a watch.

An employee handed him a watch at which point he allegedly fled the store.

Employees ran after the man and a “violent” struggle ensued when they caught up to him and the man produced a handgun, police said.

Security in the mall arrived and took the man into custody.

Police said at the time of the arrest, a replica handgun and the stolen watch were recovered.

A 26-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoRobberyToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto robberyJewelry Store RobberyToronto jewelry store robbery
