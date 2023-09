Send this page to someone via email

A collision on Friday morning on Highway 16 westbound between Broadmoor Boulevard and Anthony Henday Drive left at least one person dead.

Strathcona County RCMP said that Highway 16 westbound is impassable and asks motorists to find other routes.

Emergency crews are expected to be at the scene for several hours.

Strathcona County said their preliminary investigation has found one death and that an update will be given once the road is re-opened.