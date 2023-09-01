Summer holidays end on a hot one for southern Manitoba with weekend highs in the 30s

Send this page to someone via email

The Labour Day long weekend is seen by many Manitobans as summer’s last gasp, before schools reopen and fall starts to settle in.

And according to Environment Canada meteorologist Robyn Dyck, this upcoming weekend will pack a punch where summer heat is concerned.

Dyck told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the average high temperature for this time of year is 21 degrees Celsius, but weekend highs are expected to be in the low 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be hotter than average, but not quite to record levels.

“However, we’re not breaking any records, at least any time yet,” Dyck said Friday.

“The record from yesterday was 34, so I don’t think we’ll break records, but I would be advising people to keep an eye out in case there are any heat warnings issued.”

Story continues below advertisement

The heat can become especially problematic, she said, when it’s sustained over more than a day without a cool-down period.

“Our criteria is — day one, say (there’s) a high of 32 C, the overnight lows are what are important. If it stays warm, about 16 C overnight, that’s when people’s bodies get really overtaxed because they don’t get a chance to cool off.

“And then day two, if you see another 32 C, that’s even more taxing on your system.”

The long weekend isn’t all about heat, however. Dyck said there will be some smoke to contend with, and rain could come through southern Manitoba on holiday Monday.

If you’re spending time on the lake, you may also have to contend with the wind, with gusts reaching up to 50 kilometres an hour.

“With the high temperatures in the low 30s and then some smoke on Saturday, … Sunday should be a bit clearer. The smoke will be moving out of the area, and as we get into Monday, we might see some of that rain move in with the next system,” Dyck said.

“But (it’s a) pretty good start to the weekend.”