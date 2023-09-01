Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Summer holidays end on a hot one for southern Manitoba with weekend highs in the 30s

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 9:00 am
If you're looking to end the summer on a high note, the coming long weekend has a positive forecast for you. View image in full screen
If you're looking to end the summer on a high note, the coming long weekend has a positive forecast for you. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Labour Day long weekend is seen by many Manitobans as summer’s last gasp, before schools reopen and fall starts to settle in.

And according to Environment Canada meteorologist Robyn Dyck, this upcoming weekend will pack a punch where summer heat is concerned.

Dyck told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the average high temperature for this time of year is 21 degrees Celsius, but weekend highs are expected to be in the low 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be hotter than average, but not quite to record levels.

“However, we’re not breaking any records, at least any time yet,” Dyck said Friday.

“The record from yesterday was 34, so I don’t think we’ll break records, but I would be advising people to keep an eye out in case there are any heat warnings issued.”

Story continues below advertisement

The heat can become especially problematic, she said, when it’s sustained over more than a day without a cool-down period.

“Our criteria is — day one, say (there’s) a high of 32 C, the overnight lows are what are important. If it stays warm, about 16 C overnight, that’s when people’s bodies get really overtaxed because they don’t get a chance to cool off.

“And then day two, if you see another 32 C, that’s even more taxing on your system.”

The long weekend isn’t all about heat, however. Dyck said there will be some smoke to contend with, and rain could come through southern Manitoba on holiday Monday.

If you’re spending time on the lake, you may also have to contend with the wind, with gusts reaching up to 50 kilometres an hour.

Trending Now

“With the high temperatures in the low 30s and then some smoke on Saturday, … Sunday should be a bit clearer. The smoke will be moving out of the area, and as we get into Monday, we might see some of that rain move in with the next system,” Dyck said.

“But (it’s a) pretty good start to the weekend.”

Click to play video: 'Extreme weather and travel'
Extreme weather and travel
Environment CanadaWinnipeg weatherManitoba weatherForecastLong Weekend Forecastlabour day weatherRobyn Dyck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices