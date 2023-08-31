Menu

Health

Emergency department at hospital in Oliver to undergo 48-hour closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 9:07 pm
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. Global News
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will undergo a lengthy closure this weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, Interior Health said emergency services at the hospital will be unavailable from Friday morning to Sunday morning.

According to the health agency, the 48-hour closure, which starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 and ends at 8 a.m. on Sept. 3, is due to unexpected limited physician availability.

The hospital’s emergency department is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital,” said Interior Health.

It added that area residents who need life-threatening emergency care should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Trending Now

This month, emergency services at South Okanagan General Hospital were unavailable on Aug. 14-15 and 22 due to limited physician availability. Residents were told that emergency care could be accessed in Penticton.

This week, Interior Health issued temporary closure alerts for other areas.

The emergency department at Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp will be unavailable on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

And in Nakusp, the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver was slated to undergo temporary emergency department changes due to limited nursing availability.

OkanaganHealthsouth okanaganBC InteriorInterior Healthsouthern interiorSouth Okanagan General HospitalEmergency Department ClosureHospital emergency department closurelimited physician availabilitySouth Okanagan General Hospital emergency department
