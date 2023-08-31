Man missing after suspected shooting in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

There is deepening mystery about an incident that drew a heavy police presence to a property in Dawson Creek, B.C., this week.

Police were originally called to the Rolla area around 9 a.m. on Tuesday to a report of a “suspicious occurrence.”

On Thursday, RCMP said they now believe they were investigating a shooting — but that no victims had been located.

1:59 B.C. woman killed in Mexico in suspected ‘femicide’

Investigators also said they had attempted to contact anyone who might have been in the area at the time shots were heard, and that a 24-year-old man is now considered missing.

Story continues below advertisement

Dave Daniel Domingo is described as Filipino, five-feet nine-inches tall and weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

“We appreciate that there are significant rumours and speculation within the community given the police presence and the investigative work underway,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

2:57 RCMP officer talks about rescuing victims of Dawson Creek bear attack

“While we have been able to determine that we are likely dealing with a shooting, we have nothing to indicate at this time there is an ongoing threat to the greater public or reason for concern.”

Anyone who has information on Domingo’s whereabouts or about the shooting is urged to call Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.