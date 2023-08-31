Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man missing after suspected shooting in Dawson Creek, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 7:57 pm
RCMP say Dave Domingo is believed to be missing as they investigate a suspected shooting in the Rolla area of Dawson Creek.
RCMP say Dave Domingo is believed to be missing as they investigate a suspected shooting in the Rolla area of Dawson Creek. BC RCMP
There is deepening mystery about an incident that drew a heavy police presence to a property in Dawson Creek, B.C., this week.

Police were originally called to the Rolla area around 9 a.m. on Tuesday to a report of a “suspicious occurrence.”

On Thursday, RCMP said they now believe they were investigating a shooting — but that no victims had been located.

Investigators also said they had attempted to contact anyone who might have been in the area at the time shots were heard, and that a 24-year-old man is now considered missing.

Dave Daniel Domingo is described as Filipino, five-feet nine-inches tall and weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

“We appreciate that there are significant rumours and speculation within the community given the police presence and the investigative work underway,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

“While we have been able to determine that we are likely dealing with a shooting, we have nothing to indicate at this time there is an ongoing threat to the greater public or reason for concern.”

Anyone who has information on Domingo’s whereabouts or about the shooting is urged to call Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

CrimeRCMPShootingMissingMissing ManBC RCMPShots firednorthern BCDawson CreekDawson Creek ShootingNorthern BC crimedave domingodave domingo missing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

