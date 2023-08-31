New Zealand authorities investigating deaths that may be linked to Ontario man

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities in New Zealand say they are investigating deaths that may be linked to an Ontario man accused of sending a lethal substance to those at risk of self harm.

The New Zealand Coroners Court says it has received reports of deaths suspected to be linked to the activities of Kenneth Law, who currently faces 14 counts of counselling and aiding suicide in connection with deaths across Ontario.

The Coroners Court says it will follow its usual process in investigating the New Zealand deaths and provide no further information at this time.

Police have alleged that Law, a 57-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., operated several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self harm.

Investigators have said Law allegedly sent at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Australia and Italy.

Law was arrested in May after Peel Regional Police investigated two local deaths in the region west of Toronto, and he was subsequently charged in 12 other Ontario deaths.

British police have said that they identified 232 people in the U.K., 88 of whom had died, who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly linked to Law.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling Talk Suicide Canada (1-833-456-4566) or, for residents of Quebec, 1 866 APPELLE (1-866-277-3553). The U.S. suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. In the U.K., the Samaritans can be reached at 116 123 or http://www.samaritans.org.