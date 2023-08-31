Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 6:18 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Wednesday, at around 4:50 p.m., a woman was walking in the Islington Avenue and Cordova Avenue area.

Officers said the suspect walked up behind her and followed her into a building.

According to police, once inside the building, the suspect sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area.

Police are searching for a man between 25 and 30 with a thin build and black hair.

He was seen wearing a black baseball hat with gold lettering, aviator sunglasses, a black T-shirt with a logo, jeans and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

