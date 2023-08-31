Saskatchewan Roughriders visits Indigenous communities in act of reconciliation

Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders have been making their presence known in various Indigenous communities across the province.

From drumming at powwows to attending the James Smith Cree Nation healing gathering, they look at their visits as an act of reconciliation and a way to form relationships and understandings of Saskatchewan’s Indigenous Peoples and cultures.

“We wanted to show the whole (Indigenous) communities, that we (are) behind them 100 per cent,” said Pete Robertson, Roughriders defensive lineman. “I did some ancestry research a while ago and I actually got native in me. It was a nice experience to come out here.”

Robertson attended the Beardy’s and Okemasis Cree Nation (BOCN) powwow this past weekend along with teammates Jeremy Clark and Philip Blake. It was their first experience attending a powwow and Robertson said it was an amazing thing to experience.

“You can actually see from the different cultures of how they celebrate and enjoy life,” he said. “It (was) a great experience.”

BOCN Powwow Committee president Preston Gamble said a few of the Roughriders were part of their grand entry, which lit up the faces of the community members, dancers and singers.

“It was pretty wild because they did show up right when everybody was in the arbour. Once (everyone) saw them walking towards the centre pole, it was awesome because everybody’s reaction was like, ‘Oh, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are here,'” Gamble said. “It was really cool. All the kids were really happy … everybody was able to take pictures, autographs and to talk to them. They were really welcoming that way.”

Gamble said the BOCN is a hockey-driven community but having the Roughriders attend their powwow celebration is a true act of reconciliation.

“It’s becoming to be more and more of that conversation and with helping us break those barriers,” Gamble said. “Thank you to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for coming out…. Hopefully they (will) come out again and get the full experience and the warmth from our community.”

Throughout the summer, members of the Roughriders have attended a powwow in Cowessess First Nation and a community barbecue at Regina’s mâmawêyatitân centre, where they did some hand-drumming, and provided keynote speaking at the Star Blanket Cree Nation Youth Gathering held at the First Nations University of Canada.

According to an email statement, the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation, with Riders players in attendance, donated to the White Buffalo Youth Lodge Back-to-School Backpack Drive put on by the Saskatoon Tribal Council. The foundation will also donate 90 backpacks to the students of Scott Collegiate for the upcoming school year.

“These events were not only a celebration of rich cultural heritage and tradition but also a meaningful opportunity for us to connect with the vibrant communities that support us in the province of Saskatchewan,” the foundation said in a statement.

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation remains committed to fostering strong relationships with Indigenous communities and honoring the significance of their customs. Our presence at these events is part of our dedication towards Truth and Reconciliation.”

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation said they are looking forward to further opportunities to engage, learn, and grow alongside the communities in the province.