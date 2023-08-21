Menu

Health

James Smith Cree Nation thanks first responders in lead-up to stabbings’ anniversary

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 4:26 pm
First Nations chiefs, first responders and community members came together Monday for the James Smith Cree Nation Thank You Acknowledgement. View image in full screen
First Nations chiefs, first responders and community members came together Monday for the James Smith Cree Nation Thank You Acknowledgement. Global News/ Brody Ratcliffe
A four-day event is taking place to honour first responders and community members who assisted in the aftermath of the Sep. 4, 2022 James Smith Cree Nation stabbings.

The James Smith Cree Nation Thank You Acknowledgement is taking place at the First Nation’s cultural grounds from Monday to Thursday, with speakers on Monday including people like James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns, FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron, Prince Albert Grand Council Chief Brian Hardlotte, as well as messaging from both the federal and provincial governments.

Eleven people died and 17 were injured in the mass stabbings that shook the country. Inquests are underway into the deaths of the 11 victims, as well as the death of Myles Sanderson, the killer.

KidSport makes first First Nation chapter on James Smith Cree Nation

Burns gave several acknowledgments and thanked people for coming to the event.

“I’m very privileged to say that everything is slowly progressing with the healing process,” Burns said.

“Hope for myself is change, and if we grab it right now I think we have resilience with our young people.”

Peter Chapman Band Chief Robert Head said healers are coming out to the First Nation this week, giving a long list of names of people coming to help the community.

Chakastaypasin First Nation Chief Calvin Sanderson said in the past year he’s heard about the resilience of the people in the community.

“We all have something here to celebrate. In the past year I’ve been hearing (about) the resilience of our First Nations in our community. I understand what our responders go through, seeing that ground zero. So I need to commend our response team, but also our membership that participated in that day, that morning. Pat yourself on the back for helping, each and every one of you,” Calvin Sanderson said.

FSIN 2nd Vice Chief Edward Lerat said this was an opportunity to bring back the traditional health system of First Nations, noting many community members in James Smith Cree Nation are taking part in traditional practices and ceremonies.

James Smith Cree Nation hoping for community safety officers

Hardlotte challenged the youth at the event to speak with an elder this week and hear a story from them.

“That story that you keep, it will all be with you. And it’s something to take out of this gathering,” Hardlotte said.

Terry Gertson, a representative from the federal government and acting regional executive for Indigenous Services Canada in Saskatchewan said he met some of the chiefs when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to the First Nation.

“I continue to be overwhelmed to think about the challenges you and your communities have faced in the last 11 and a half months,” Gertson said.

“I am so sorry for your loss.”

He apologized for some of the decisions of the federal government in the past, noting at one point in time the federal government had banned the very same traditional ceremonies that the community was taking part in this week.

Questions persist despite new details of Saskatchewan stabbings

Melfort MLA Todd Goudy spoke at the event, acknowledging the first responders within the community, pointing to some of the nurses and RCMP officers that were at the event.

“You never plan on tragedy and having to be there for the mental, physical and spiritual health of the people during loss and suffering,” Goudy said.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says so many First Nations communities are in desperate need of healing, health and positivity.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate gathering than here at James Smith Cree Nation,” Blackmore said.

She said gatherings like this will help change the future, noting James Smith Cree Nation won’t be known as a place of tragedy, but instead a place of hope and healing.

Blackmore spoke about offering hope and positivity to the youth, as well as the RCMP’s initiative to recruit more First Nations people to the force.

She gave an example of an applicant who attended an RCMP session in Regina who was from James Smith Cree Nation.

“He spoke about wanting to be a protector, wanting to be a protector of his community.”

She said that was important, noting all the officers at the event have that same commitment to protecting communities.

Saskatchewan NewsFirst NationsSaskatchewan RCMPFirst RespondersFSINJames Smith Cree NationSaskatchewan stabbings
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

