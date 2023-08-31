Thieves use vehicles to ram into pair of Surrey stores

Send this page to someone via email

Two Surrey, B.C., businesses have been on the receiving end of significant damage after thieves used vehicles as battering rams to try and break in.

The luxury resale store Turnabout has large plywood sheets over a pair of smashed windows after a car tore through the storefront on Aug. 11 around 4:30 a.m.

0:24 Man charged in string of arsons in Victoria and Saanich

Surveillance video shows two suspects making off with items and escaping in a dark-coloured hatchback.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m sure they were well versed (and) they knew what they were doing,” Nicolle Canido with Turnabout said.

“It hasn’t stopped us. We haven’t shut down and we don’t plan on shutting down. We’ll get our windows replaced.… It’s a cost.”

A day after Turnabout was smashed into, a pickup truck rammed into another Surrey store — South Rock Resale — around 3:30 a.m.

Fortunately for the business, it had installed a metal gate inside the glass storefront, which the truck could not smash through.

2:13 Shoplifting crackdown results in surprisingly few charges

“It makes you really sad because you work so hard for your small little business,” said Julie Burns with South Rock Resale.

Both businesses have insurance but they’ll still be paying thousands out of pocket, and as a consignment business, deductibles are high for merchandise.

Story continues below advertisement

“The glass coverage … it’s going to go up, we were told, because it was the second time it was broken,” Burns said.

“We are looking at $5,000 or $10,000 for a deductible and when you are a small business, it’s a lot of money.”

Surrey RCMP said both incidents are under investigation.