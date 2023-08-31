Menu

Crime

Thieves use vehicles to ram into pair of Surrey stores

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Grace Ke Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Thieves target South Surrey small businesses'
Thieves target South Surrey small businesses
Thieves in Surrey used vehicles as battering rams to break into small businesses. Grace Ke reports.
Two Surrey, B.C., businesses have been on the receiving end of significant damage after thieves used vehicles as battering rams to try and break in.

The luxury resale store Turnabout has large plywood sheets over a pair of smashed windows after a car tore through the storefront on Aug. 11 around 4:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows two suspects making off with items and escaping in a dark-coloured hatchback.

“I’m sure they were well versed (and) they knew what they were doing,” Nicolle Canido with Turnabout said.

“It hasn’t stopped us. We haven’t shut down and we don’t plan on shutting down. We’ll get our windows replaced.… It’s a cost.”

A day after Turnabout was smashed into, a pickup truck rammed into another Surrey store — South Rock Resale — around 3:30 a.m.

Fortunately for the business, it had installed a metal gate inside the glass storefront, which the truck could not smash through.

“It makes you really sad because you work so hard for your small little business,” said Julie Burns with South Rock Resale.

Trending Now

Both businesses have insurance but they’ll still be paying thousands out of pocket, and as a consignment business, deductibles are high for merchandise.

“The glass coverage … it’s going to go up, we were told, because it was the second time it was broken,” Burns said.

“We are looking at $5,000 or $10,000 for a deductible and when you are a small business, it’s a lot of money.”

Surrey RCMP said both incidents are under investigation.

More on Crime
SurreySurrey RCMPBC RCMPSurrey Break-inssurrey thievesBC break inSurrey stores
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

